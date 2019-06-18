Gettys has 4 RBI, leads El Paso to 19-9 win over Okla. City

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Michael Gettys drove in four runs, while Esteban Quiroz and Aderlin Rodriguez drove in four and three, respectively, as the El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 19-9 on Tuesday.

Gettys homered and singled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair. Quiroz homered and doubled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple.

Okla. City took a 9-5 lead in the fifth after Edwin Rios hit a solo home run as part of a four-run inning.

Following the big inning, the Chihuahuas took the lead for good with eight runs in the bottom of the frame. The Chihuahuas sent 11 men to the plate as Gettys hit a three-run home run en route to the four-run lead.

The Chihuahuas later added four runs in the sixth and two in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

Starter Jerry Keel (6-2) got the win while Zac Rosscup (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Dodgers, Rios homered, doubled and singled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple.