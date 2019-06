OREM, Utah (AP) -- Jeremy Arocho had two hits and two RBI as the Ogden Raptors defeated the Orem Owlz 6-1 on Tuesday.

Up 2-0 in the third, Ogden extended its lead when Tre Todd drew a bases-loaded walk and then scored on a two-run single by Arocho.

Melvin Jimenez (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Orem starter Yoel De Leon (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.