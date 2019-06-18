Hoese, Vargas lead AZL Dodgers 1 to 13-4 win over AZL Rangers

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Kody Hoese hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and Imanol Vargas hit a two-run home run and had three hits as the AZL Dodgers 1 topped the AZL Rangers 13-4 on Wednesday.

The home run by Hoese scored Yhostin Chirinos to give the AZL Dodgers 1 a 2-1 lead.

Trailing 5-2, the AZL Rangers cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Angel Aponte hit a two-run double.

The AZL Dodgers 1 punctuated the blowout with three runs in the sixth and five in the seventh. In the sixth, Vargas hit a two-run home run, while Danny Sinatro hit a two-run single in the seventh.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jeffry Abreu (1-0) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while AZL Rangers starter Collin Wiles (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Aponte homered and doubled, driving in three runs for the AZL Rangers. Blaine Crim singled three times.