Wasinger’s double leads Hillsboro over Tri-City in 10 innings

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Daniel Wasinger hit an RBI double in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Hillsboro Hops to a 5-4 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils on Tuesday.

Joe Robbins scored the go-ahead run on the double after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Wasinger.

The Hops tied the game 4-4 in the eighth when Lucas Herbert hit an RBI double, driving in Jorge Barrosa.

The Hops had three relievers combine to throw 7 2/3 scoreless innings in the victory. Jose Cuas (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Tom Colletti (1-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.