Illinois police troll White Sox fan who accidentally called 9-1-1 after homer vs. Cubs

Eloy Jiménez was signed by the Cubs as an amateur free agent in 2013 and traded across town four years later to the White Sox.

On Tuesday night, Jiménez got back at his former organization by hitting a two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. That broke a tie and the White Sox won 3-1.

In Oswego, Ill., a village of about 33,000 people in the western suburbs of Chicago, one White Sox fan got so excited that he or she called 9-1-1.

The person hung up, but the police still checked in on the call because screaming could be heard in the background. But it was a celebratory scream due to the home run.

On Twitter, the police reported on the call and trolled the White Sox fan. Well, all White Sox fans.

The department tweeted: “Police responded to a 911 hang up tonight in which screaming could be heard in the background. Turned out the screaming was due to a White Sox Home Run to score the go ahead run vs the Cubs. Calm down Sox fans it was one win. Go Cubs!”

O-42 — Oswego Police (IL) (@oswegopolice) June 19, 2019

This is proof the Windy City Series is a big deal even outside of Chicago.