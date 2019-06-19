Williams’ decision appears to pay off as SA held to 241-6

South Africa needs to protect a total of 241-6 on Wednesday to beat New Zealand and stay in realistic contention for a semifinal spot at the Cricket World Cup.

The Black Caps failed to bowl out a team for the first time at the tournament but will be content with the run chase ahead of them on a mostly batting-friendly wicket at Edgbaston.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl in what so far looks like being the right decision.

The match is 49 overs per team after a rain-delayed start in Birmingham.

Hashim Amla reached a personal landmark as the second-quickest batsman with 8,000 runs in ODIs, but the 36-year-old opener again took his time with an 83-ball 55.

Amla shared a 50-run partnership for the second wicket with Faf du Plessis (23) and a 52-run stand for the third with Aiden Markram (38). But it was mostly slow going.

Rassie van der Dussen provided some late-innings impetus with an unbeaten knock of 67 off 64 balls, with two fours and three sixes. David Miller scored a lively 36 from 37. The pair shared a partnership of 72.

Earlier, Trent Boult bowled Quinton de Kock for 5 to win an early battle but finished on 1-63.

Intimidating quick Lockie Ferguson did the biggest damage with 3-59 while Matt Henry bowled tightly, with two maidens, ending on 0-34.