Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes is a nominee for two ESPY awards. Here is his competition.

Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the NFL MVP After a terrific season throwing 50 touchdowns and getting the Chiefs to the AFC Championship , Patrick Mahomes is the NFL's MVP. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After a terrific season throwing 50 touchdowns and getting the Chiefs to the AFC Championship , Patrick Mahomes is the NFL's MVP.

Is there a male athlete who has a better 12 months than Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes?

That’s a question that will (sort of) be determined next month at The ESPYs, which is ESPN’s annual award show. Mahomes is nominated for “Best Male Athlete” and “Best NFL Player.”

Mahomes won the NFL MVP award in February after throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns so the latter should be a no-brainer. Mahomes’ competition for the “Best NFL Player” is Aaron Donald and Todd Gurley of the Rams and Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

In the “Best Male Athlete” category, Mahomes is up against Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and golfer Brooks Koepka.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Here’s a bit of information on those three.

Betts was an All-Star last season, won the American League MVP award, a Silver Slugger award and a Gold Glove award. He also helped the Red Sox win the World Series.

Antetokounmpo was an All-Star who helped the Bucks to a 60-win season and the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs while averaging 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. He is a finalist for the NBA MVP award.

Koepka is the world’s top-ranked golfer. He won the PGA Championship last month, while finishing second in the U.S. Open on Sunday and at the Masters in April.

The Chiefs’ 54-51 loss to the Rams on “Monday Night Football” last year is nominated for a “Best Game” ESPY. It’s up against Notre Dame’s 81-76 win over Connecticut in the Women’s NCAA Tournament and the LSU football team’s 74-72 win over Texas A&M in seven overtimes.

Fans can vote for the awards here. The ESPY awards will be announced on July 10 at a ceremony that will be broadcast on ABC (Ch. 9).