Cooper leads Mahoning Valley to 7-4 win over West Virginia

GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- Michael Cooper hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three as the Mahoning Valley Scrappers defeated the West Virginia Black Bears 7-4 on Wednesday.

Up 2-0 in the third, Mahoning Valley extended its lead when Cooper hit a two-run home run and Henderson De Oleo hit an RBI double.

After Mahoning Valley added two runs, the Black Bears cut into the deficit with four runs in the fifth inning, including a two-run single by Brett Kinneman.

Luis Valdez (1-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while West Virginia starter Will Kobos (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.