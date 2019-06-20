NFL video explains exactly how pass-interference replay rule will work this fall

FILE photo: In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams’ Nickell Robey-Coleman breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints’ Tommylee Lewis during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game in New Orleans. The NFL’s competition committee discussed the league’s replay system during its annual meeting in Indianapolis but reached no consensus on possible changes. And it may not recommend any major alterations. Officiating and the use of replays have been under scrutiny since a missed pass interference call and helmet-first hit in the final two minutes of the NFC championship game helped the Los Angeles Rams force overtime and eventually reach the Super Bowl. AP Photo

Some NFL fans have been clamoring for this* and it’s coming for the 2019 season: replay reviews when a pass-interference infraction may or may not have occurred.

*Saints fans in particular

The NFL’s Football Operations released a video on Thursday morning that spells out exactly what the rule will entail.

Pass-interference calls or non-calls will be reviewed only in the final two minutes of each half and overtime. “Hail Mary” plays also will be reviewed, so that could make things interesting.

