Acuna’s run leads DSL Rangers1 to 8-1 win over DSL Indians/Brewers

, (AP) -- Luisangel Acuna scored on a balk in the fifth inning, leading the DSL Rangers1 to an 8-1 win over the DSL Indians/Brewers on Thursday.

The play started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the DSL Rangers1 a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Junior Paniagua scored on a fielder's choice and Rehybell Perozo hit a sacrifice fly.

The DSL Rangers1 later added a run in the seventh and three in the eighth to finish off the blowout.

Starter Elian Ferreira (1-0) got the win while Frederic Garcia (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Dominican Summer League game.