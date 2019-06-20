IOC lifts suspension on India hosting Olympic sports events

International Olympic Committee, IOC, President Thomas Bach from Germany, reacts prior to the opening of the International Olympic Committee, IOC, executive board meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Jean-Christophe Bott

The IOC has lifted a suspension on India hosting Olympic-related sports events imposed in February after two athletes from Pakistan were denied visas to compete.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach says India's government gave assurances that it will respect the Olympic principle of non-discrimination.

Bach says India promised to give visa entry "for all athletes who want to participate in the relevant Olympic events or qualifying events or in sporting events."

In February, the IOC withdrew the Olympic qualification status of a shooting World Cup event intended to qualify two athletes for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Two Pakistani athletes had wanted to participate in the 25-meter rapid-fire pistol event.

The IOC had also advised Olympic sports governing bodies not to choose India as a competition host until the dispute was resolved.