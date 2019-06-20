Manzanero, Spillane lift Dayton over Lansing 7-2

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Pabel Manzanero doubled and singled, scoring two runs as the Dayton Dragons beat the Lansing Lugnuts 7-2 on Thursday.

Bren Spillane doubled and singled with a run and an RBI for Dayton.

Trailing 1-0 in the fourth, Lansing tied the game when Jesus Severino drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Griffin Conine.

Dayton answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring two runs to take the lead. Spillane hit an RBI double and then scored on an out en route to the two-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Dragons later added a run in the fifth and three in the sixth. In the fifth, Miguel Hernandez scored on a stolen base, while Juan Martinez hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Alexis Diaz (6-3) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Lansing starter Sean Wymer (3-6) took the loss in the Midwest League game.