Guzman scores winning run in 10th, Lakewood beats West Virginia 5-4 in walk-off finish

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Abrahan Gutierrez hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Jonathan Guzman with the winning run in the 10th inning, as the Lakewood BlueClaws defeated the West Virginia Power 5-4 on Thursday. The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Power.

Guzman scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and stole third.

The Power tied the game 4-4 in the top of the eighth when Julio Rodriguez hit a solo home run.

Reliever Gilmael Troya (2-0) went three scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out three and walking one to pick up the win. Sal Biasi (4-2) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing one run while striking out one and walking three in the South Atlantic League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Guzman doubled and singled, scoring two runs in the win.

Despite the loss, West Virginia is 5-2 against Lakewood this season.