Royals’ Alex Gordon made an amazing circus catch. Unfortunately, it wasn’t an out

Alex Gordon hit keys Royals win over Twins The Royals beat the Twins 4-1 in the opener of a four-game series.

This was an A-plus effort by A1.

Royals left fielder Alex Gordon, whose nickname among fans is A1, made one of the best catches of his career during Thursday’s 4-1 win over the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium.

Unfortunately it didn’t count.

Gordon raced to the wall on the left-field line and the ball hit off his glove and the wall, but as he was falling to the ground, Gordon stuck out an arm and snared the ball.

Really, it was amazing.

A non-catch worthy of a six-time Gold Glove winner.#AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/mbbx7oGnDh — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 21, 2019

Because the ball hit the wall, it obviously didn’t count as an out, but it was a great effort.