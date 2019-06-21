Sports
Strange shapes seen in skies above KC led to Chiefs fans making Mahomes/aliens jokes
Twitter was going crazy with theories about mysterious white, spherical objects floating over Kansas City
The National Weather Service in Kansas City was baffled.
Two white spheres were seen in the skies over KC on Thursday night and they likely were just balloons of some sort.
On Twitter, people cracked jokes about aliens who had heard about Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the NFL’s Most Valuable Player.
This is a sample of the funny things that people tweeted:
