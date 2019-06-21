Hudson Valley beats Aberdeen 5-4

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- K.V. Edwards scored when a runner was thrown out in the sixth inning, leading the Hudson Valley Renegades to a 5-4 win over the Aberdeen IronBirds on Friday.

Edwards scored on the play to give the Renegades a 4-3 lead after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Jacson McGowan and then stole third.

The Renegades tacked on another run in the eighth when Edwards scored on a wild pitch.

Aberdeen saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jaylen Ferguson scored on an error in the ninth inning to cut the Hudson Valley lead to 5-4.

Steffon Moore (1-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Felix Bautista (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Irving Ortega tripled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the IronBirds.