Flames hits grand slam, leads Staten Island over Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Miguel Flames hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the Staten Island Yankees to a 10-3 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Friday.

The grand slam by Flames capped a five-run inning and gave the Yankees a 10-3 lead after Juan De Leon hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Staten Island starter Charlie Ruegger (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jaison Vilera (1-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and seven hits over four innings.

Staten Island took advantage of some erratic Brooklyn pitching, drawing a season-high seven walks in its victory.