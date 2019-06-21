Diaz, Wilson spur Salem to 4-3 win over Down East

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Marcus Wilson homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Jhonathan Diaz hurled six scoreless innings as the Salem Red Sox beat the Down East Wood Ducks 4-3 on Friday.

Diaz (3-6) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked three while allowing two hits.

Salem started the scoring in the second inning when Wilson hit a solo home run and Edgar Corcino scored on a groundout.

After Salem added two runs, the Wood Ducks cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Curtis Terry scored on an error and Ryan Dorow hit a two-run single.

Josh Advocate (3-2) went two innings, allowing two runs and two hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

Despite the loss, Down East is 7-1 against Salem this season.