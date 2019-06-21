Rodriguez hits grand slam, leads Dos Laredos over Puebla

LAREDO, Texas (AP) -- Josh Rodriguez hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, leading the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos to an 8-7 win over the Pericos de Puebla on Friday.

The grand slam by Rodriguez, part of a six-run inning, gave the Tecolotes a 6-3 lead before Balbino Fuenmayor scored on an error and Roberto Lopez scored on a single later in the inning.

In the top of the ninth, Puebla scored on a single by Alberto Carreon that brought home Oscar Lemus. In the following at-bat, Danny Ortiz hit a three-run home run to cut the Dos Laredos lead to 8-7.

Dos Laredos southpaw Cesilio Pimentel (5-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on seven hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Rick Teasley (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ortiz homered twice, driving home four runs and scoring a couple for the Pericos. Carreon homered and singled twice, scoring three runs and driving home a couple.