Royals’ affiliate will give fans a ‘Dodgeball’-themed Whit Merrifield bobblehead

Tuesday was the 15th anniversary of the movie “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” a movie that introduced America to the 5 Ds of the gym-class staple.

“Dodgeball” grossed $167 million around the world and Ben Stiller won the “Best Villain” award at the MTV Movie Awards. He played White Goodman, the smarmy owner of Globo Gym.

In honor of the movie’s anniversary, the Royals’ Class A-Advanced Affiliate at Wilmington will be wearing special jerseys for Saturday’s game against Frederick. The Blue Rocks will transform into Average Rocks, which is a play off the Average Joes, who ultimately best Goodman in an epic game of dodgeball.

But Goodman will be represented on Saturday. The team is giving away a Whit Merrifield bobblehead in which he’s dressed like Stiller’s character.

Here is a look at the bobblehead:

Wilmington tagged Merrifield in the tweet, and he liked it:

Haha this is awesome https://t.co/LGxvnFY2mh — Whit Merrifield (@WhitMerrifield) March 27, 2019

Earlier this season, I asked Merrifield about the giveaway and he said: “It’s probably the most unique bobblehead I’ve seen.”

As for the bobblehead featuring him as White Goodman, Merrifield said there was precedent.

“I dressed up as that for Halloween one year,” said Merrifield, who played parts of the 2011 and 2012 seasons at Wilmington. “I don’t know if that’s where they got the idea or what.”

In fact, Merrifield tweeted a photo of that costume:

These are the jerseys the Blue Rocks will wear Saturday:

"Thank You, Chuck Norris."



The Average Rocks take the field on Saturday, June 22.



Be there and get your "Whit Goodman" Bobblehead.

️: https://t.co/McfQ3J8kJi pic.twitter.com/ctvgKDBgL4 — Wilmington Blue Rocks (@WilmBlueRocks) June 13, 2019

