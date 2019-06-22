Vasquez leads DSL Cubs2 to 9-5 win over DSL Rangers2

, (AP) -- Edward Vasquez allowed just two hits over five innings, leading the DSL Cubs2 over the DSL Rangers2 in a 9-5 win on Saturday.

Vasquez (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one while allowing one run.

DSL Rangers2 tied the game 1-1 in the first after Danny Drullard hit a solo home run.

The DSL Cubs2 took the lead with three runs in the fourth inning, including a single by Ronny Simon that scored Miller Chacon.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The DSL Cubs2 later added four runs in the sixth and one in the eighth. In the sixth, Simon hit a two-run triple, while Malcom Quintero hit an RBI double in the eighth.

Orlando Gil (0-2) went four innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out six and walked two.