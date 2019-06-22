Campos’ triple leads DSL Mets2 to 5-2 win over DSL Phillies White

, (AP) -- Dyron Campos hit a run-scoring triple in the ninth inning, leading the DSL Mets2 to a 5-2 win over the DSL Phillies White on Saturday.

The triple by Campos started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the DSL Mets2 a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Campos scored on a wild pitch and Kenedy Corona stole home.

After DSL Phillies White put up two runs in the fourth inning, DSL Mets2 tied the game 2-2 after Campos and Samuel Marte hit RBI doubles in the fifth and eighth innings.

Marco Villegas (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Michael Guzman (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Mets2 hit a season-high five doubles in its victory.