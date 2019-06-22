US using same starters for game against Trinidad and Tobago

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter is starting the same lineup in a CONCACAF Gold Cup match against Trinidad and Tobago as he used in the opening 4-0 victory over Guyana.

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen captained the U.S. for the first time Saturday night as Berhalter rotated the armband. Midfielder Michael Bradley, the longtime U.S. captain, wore it for Tuesday's 4-0 win over Guyana at St. Paul, Minnesota.

Weston McKennie started after leaving the Guyana with a minor hamstring injury. He was joined Bradley and Christian Pulisic in the midfield.

Jozy Altidore will continue to come off the U.S. bench. He's been slowed by a hamstring issue, as well.

The 30th ranked Americans are facing Trinidad and Tobago for the first time since 2017, when the Soca Warriors beat the visiting U.S. 2-1 in a World Cup qualifier, ending the Americans' streak of World Cup appearances at seven.

Three of the U.S. starters were on the field that night in Couva: Bradley, Pulisic and midfielder Paul Arriola.

Trinidad's starting 11 includes seven players who started that night: defenders Daneil Cyrus, Alvin Jones and Leston Paul, midfielders Levi Garcia, Kevan George and Khaleem Hyland, and forward Nathan Lewis.