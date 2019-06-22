Sherley, Ames lift Lakeland over Charlotte 9-6

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Luke Sherley doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base as the Lakeland Flying Tigers topped the Charlotte Stone Crabs 9-6 on Saturday.

Nick Ames homered and singled with a pair of runs and a couple of RBIs for Lakeland.

Lakeland batted around in the fourth inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring six runs, including a two-run home run by Brady Policelli.

After the teams traded runs in the fifth, the Stone Crabs cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Taylor Walls scored when a runner was thrown out and Jim Haley scored on a single and Carl Chester hit an RBI single.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Flying Tigers later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Kody Clemens hit an RBI single, while Dylan Rosa scored on a passed ball in the eighth.

Lakeland starter Elvin Rodriguez (6-3) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Jack Labosky (0-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing three runs and four hits over three innings.

Despite the loss, Charlotte is 5-2 against Lakeland this season.