Brentz’s homer leads Pawtucket to 3-0 win over Indianapolis

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Bryce Brentz hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Pawtucket Red Sox to a 3-0 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday.

The home run by Brentz scored Sam Travis and Rusney Castillo and provided all the offense for Pawtucket.

Steven Wright (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Indianapolis starter Alex McRae (5-3) took the loss in the International League game.

The Indians were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Red Sox's staff recorded their third shutout of the year.