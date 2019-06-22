Langeliers, Fernandez lift Rome over Hagerstown 5-3

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Shea Langeliers homered and singled, driving home three runs as the Rome Braves defeated the Hagerstown Suns 5-3 on Saturday.

Jeremy Fernandez homered and singled for Rome.

Rome started the scoring in the first inning when Langeliers hit a two-run home run.

Trailing 4-2, the Suns cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Kyle Marinconz scored on an error.

The Braves tacked on another run in the seventh when Fernandez hit a solo home run.

Rome left-hander Dilmer Mejia (4-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Francys Peguero (2-6) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up four runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Despite the loss, Hagerstown is 5-2 against Rome this season.