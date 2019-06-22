Simpson’s run leads Grand Junction to 5-2 win over Rocky Mountain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Colin Simpson scored on an error in the ninth inning to help the Grand Junction Rockies secure a 5-2 victory over the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Saturday.

The error, part of a three-run inning, gave the Rockies a 3-2 lead before Owen Taylor hit a two-run single later in the inning.

Ernesto Martinez hit an RBI single and a solo home run to give the Vibes a 2-0 lead. The Rockies tied the game with runs in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Taylor drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Max George, while Brenton Doyle hit an RBI double in the seventh.

Anderson Pilar (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jose Alberro (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Grand Junction took advantage of some erratic Rocky Mountain pitching, drawing a season-high 10 walks in its victory.

For the Vibes, Martinez homered and singled, driving home two runs.