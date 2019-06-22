Robert, Madrigal lift Birmingham over Chattanooga 11-2

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Luis Robert homered and singled twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Birmingham Barons beat the Chattanooga Lookouts 11-2 on Saturday. The Barons snapped a six-game losing streak with the victory.

Nick Madrigal singled twice, also stealing a base for Birmingham.

Birmingham started the scoring in the first inning when Luis Gonzalez hit a two-run double.

The Lookouts cut into the deficit in the third inning when Mitch Nay hit an RBI single, bringing home Chris Okey.

Birmingham later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run fourth, when Robert hit a two-run home run to help put the game away.

Birmingham right-hander Lincoln Henzman (1-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Reiver Sanmartin (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing two runs and two hits over two innings.

Despite the loss, Chattanooga is 10-3 against Birmingham this season.