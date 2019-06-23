Easy win for championship leader Hamilton at French GP

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, left, of Britain, steers his car during the French Formula One Grand Prix at the Paul Ricard racetrack in Le Castellet, southern France, Sunday, June 23, 2019. AP Photo

Lewis Hamilton comfortably won the French Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday to clinch a sixth victory this season and extend his championship lead over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to 36 points.

Hamilton has hit a purple patch as he chases a sixth Formula One world title. This was his fourth consecutive win and 79th overall — only 12 behind Formula One record-holder Michael Schumacher's tally of 91.

Bottas, who made a poor start from second on the grid, finished in second place. He was a massive 18 seconds behind Hamilton, who on Saturday took a record-extending 86th pole .

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc placed third, almost catching Bottas on the last lap.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen placed fourth ahead of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who took a point for the fastest lap.