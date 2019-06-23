Brusa’s single leads Richmond to 4-3 win over Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Gio Brusa hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 4-3 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Sunday. With the victory, the Flying Squirrels swept the three-game series.

The single by Brusa, part of a two-run inning, gave the Flying Squirrels a 3-2 lead before Jonah Arenado hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

In the bottom of the eighth, Binghamton cut into the deficit on a wild pitch that scored Ali Sanchez.

Dillon McNamara (1-0) got the win in relief while Joseph Shaw (0-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

For the Rumble Ponies, Jason Krizan reached base four times.