Diaz’s double leads Lowell over Connecticut in 10 innings

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) -- Jonathan Diaz hit an RBI double in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Lowell Spinners to a 6-5 win over the Connecticut Tigers on Sunday. With the victory, the Spinners swept the three-game series.

Nick Decker scored the go-ahead run on the double after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Diaz.

The Spinners scored two runs in the eighth before Connecticut answered in the bottom of the inning when Ryan Kreidler hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Bryant Packard to tie the game 5-5.

Reliever Ryan Fernandez (1-0) went 2 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out one and walking one to get the win. Zac Shepherd (0-2) went two innings, allowing one run and one hit in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

Kervin Suarez tripled and doubled, driving in a run and also scoring one in the win. Luke Bandy tripled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one.

Lowell improved to 4-1 against Connecticut this season.