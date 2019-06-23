Ward’s sacrifice fly leads Vermont over Tri-City in 11 innings

TROY, N.Y. (AP) -- Nick Ward hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 11th inning to lead the Vermont Lake Monsters to a 7-6 win over the Tri-City ValleyCats on Sunday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Lake Monsters and a three-game winning streak for the ValleyCats.

Nick Osborne scored the go-ahead run on the sacrifice fly after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Yerdel Vargas.

After Tri-City's Zach Biermann hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth, Vermont tied the game 6-6 in the next half-inning when Jordan Diaz hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Vargas.

Reliever Jorge Martinez (1-1) went 1 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out one to pick up the win. Luis De Paula (0-1) went two innings, allowing one run while striking out two in the New York-Penn League game.

In the losing effort, the ValleyCats recorded a season-high five extra base hits.