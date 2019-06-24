Former Royal Jason Vargas threatened to punch out a reporter in Mets clubhouse

Royals’ Jason Vargas has enjoyed his time in Kansas City Royals pitcher Jason Vargas has enjoyed his time in Kansas City and says he would be lying if he didn't want to be back, but he understands the nature of baseball. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Royals pitcher Jason Vargas has enjoyed his time in Kansas City and says he would be lying if he didn't want to be back, but he understands the nature of baseball.

In a New York minute, things turned ugly in the Mets clubhouse on Sunday.

After the Mets coughed up a late lead and lost 5-3 to the Cubs in Chicago, manager Mickey Callaway and former Royals pitcher Jason Vargas had words with a Newsday reporter Tim Healey.

According to a story in Newsday, Healey had seen Callaway dressed in his street clothes and leaving his office when Healey said, “See you tomorrow, Mickey.”

Callaway responded, “Don’t be a smart-ass” and walked into another room before returning and letting Healey hear about it some more.

“I couldn’t confidently tell you exactly what he said, but he said, ‘You know we’re going to be in a bad mood after a loss,’ or something like that,” Healey said in the story. “And I tried to tell him, I didn’t mean anything by it. I was just saying I’ll see you tomorrow. And then he said, ‘Get this guy out of here,’ and that got the attention of Jason Vargas.”

Two other reporters were in the clubhouse and reported what happened next:

Callaway told the public relations staff to “Get this motherf—-er” out of the clubhouse and when Healey didn’t leave, Vargas got into a stare down with him. Words were exchanged and Vargas had to be restrained from him. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) June 23, 2019

Vargas then got into a shouting match with the reporter, over a staredown, and said at one point: "Ill knock you the f*** out, bro."



He charged such reporter and had to held back by Gomez and Syndergaard. — Matt Ehalt (@MattEhalt) June 23, 2019

That’s Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Gomez who came between Vargas and Healey.

Healey said in his story: “He said, ‘I’ll knock you out right here’ and then took a couple of steps toward me. Some people said charged — charged is super-strong.”

The Mets issued a statement on Sunday night:

“The Mets sincerely regret the incident that took place with one of our beat writers following today’s game in the clubhouse. We do not condone this type of behavior from any employee. The organization has reached out and apologized to this reporter and will have further discussions internally with all involved parties.”

Healey said he had heard from team COO Jeff Wilpon.

“Jeff Wilpon called me (this) evening to apologize on behalf of the organization,” Healey said. “He stressed the fact that I should feel comfortable being able to do my job at the ballpark and that moving forward, there’s no reason for me to feel uncomfortable. I appreciated that sentiment from him, absolutely.”

Vargas, who signed a two-year deal with the Mets in 2018 after a four-year stint with the Royals, has had a nice bounce back season. Last year, he had a 5.77 ERA, but this season he is 3-3 with a 3.75 ERA.