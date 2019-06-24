Here are the highlights from United States’ 2-1 win over Spain at Women’s World Cup

A history of the USWNT in the World Cup The USWNT has the most World Cup titles in women's history. If they win this year, they'll be the first women's team to win back-to-back World Cups. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The USWNT has the most World Cup titles in women's history. If they win this year, they'll be the first women's team to win back-to-back World Cups.

Mondays aren’t supposed to be this stressful, right?

But for two hours, fans of the U.S. women’s national team nervously watched as the Americans played a tough game against Spain in a round of 16 contest at the World Cup in France.

Fortunately for the United States, Megan Rapinoe converted a pair of penalty kicks, the latter on a call that some fans felt shouldn’t have been called.

You can decide for yourself if that was a good call and watch the highlights as the U.S. team advanced to play France in the quarterfinals.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Fox Soccer shared these highlights from Monday’s game: