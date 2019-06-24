Manasa, Mottice spur Greensboro to 7-3 win over West Virginia

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Kyle Mottice doubled and singled, and Alex Manasa allowed just six hits over seven innings as the Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the West Virginia Power 7-3 on Monday.

Manasa (7-1) allowed one run while walking one to pick up the win.

Greensboro took the lead in the first when it put up three runs, including a double by Grant Koch that scored Patrick Dorrian.

The Grasshoppers later added two runs in both the second and eighth innings. In the second, Michael Gretler and Mason Martin both drove in a run, while Martin hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Clay Chandler (7-4) went five innings, allowing five runs and eight hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

With the win, Greensboro remains undefeated (9-0) against West Virginia this season.