Cronenworth, Solak lift Durham over Charlotte 7-2

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Jake Cronenworth homered and doubled, scoring two runs as the Durham Bulls beat the Charlotte Knights 7-2 on Monday.

Nick Solak homered and singled with four RBIs for Durham.

Durham started the scoring in the first inning when Solak hit a two-run home run.

After Charlotte scored a run in the second on a home run by Seby Zavala, the Knights tied the game in the third inning when Paulo Orlando hit a solo home run.

The Bulls took the lead for good in the fifth when Joe McCarthy hit a solo home run.

Starter Arturo Reyes (6-2) got the win while Colton Turner (3-4) took the loss in relief in the International League game.