Flaherty leads Columbus over Toledo 11-6

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Ryan Flaherty hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Columbus Clippers topped the Toledo Mud Hens 11-6 on Monday.

Columbus batted around in the second inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring six runs, including a two-run home run by Flaherty.

The Clippers later added two runs in the third and three in the fourth. In the third, Eric Stamets hit a two-run single, while Adam Rosales drove in two runs and Mark Mathias drove in one in the fourth.

Columbus starter Mitch Talbot (2-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and 10 hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Ryan Carpenter (2-5) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed 11 runs and nine hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In the losing effort, Dustin Peterson, Danny Woodrow and Jake Rogers each had three hits for Toledo.