Rodriguez’s homer leads AZL White Sox to 9-0 win over AZL D-backs

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Jose Rodriguez hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the AZL White Sox to a 9-0 win over the AZL D-backs on Tuesday.

The home run by Rodriguez scored James Beard and Sidney Pimentel to give the AZL White Sox a 3-0 lead.

The AZL White Sox later added runs in four additional innings to finish off the shutout.

AZL White Sox starter Avery Weems (1-0) picked up the win after allowing three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Emilio Vargas (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game after giving up three runs and five hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the AZL D-backs, Cam Coursey doubled and singled. AZL D-backs was blanked for the first time this season, while the AZL White Sox staff also registered its first shutout of the year.