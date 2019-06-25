Fowler, Joseph lift Las Vegas over Sacramento 15-6

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Dustin Fowler homered and doubled, scoring four runs and driving in three as the Las Vegas Aviators topped the Sacramento River Cats 15-6 on Monday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Aviators and a three-game winning streak for the River Cats.

Corban Joseph doubled twice and singled with three runs and three RBIs for Las Vegas.

Trailing 3-1 in the third, Sacramento grabbed the lead when Zach Green hit a three-run home run.

Las Vegas answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring four runs to take the lead for good. Sheldon Neuse hit a two-run home run en route to the three-run lead.

Las Vegas later scored in three additional innings, including a five-run sixth, when Joseph hit a two-run double to help finish off the blowout.

Las Vegas starter Tyler Alexander (5-3) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Yoanys Quiala (3-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and 10 hits over three innings.

With the win, Las Vegas improved to 11-5 against Sacramento this season.