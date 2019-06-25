Chiefs players, fans blast study that shows KC fans are among worst in NFL

American flag fills Arrowhead Stadium field for National Anthem First responders held a field-sized American flag for the playing of the National Anthem before the start of the Kansas City Chiefs home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK First responders held a field-sized American flag for the playing of the National Anthem before the start of the Kansas City Chiefs home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was incredulous about the findings.

Meanwhile, Kansas City fans were both angry and dismissive of the study that showed they ranked 31st in the NFL. Here’s a reminder that there are only 32 teams in the league.

Arrowhead Stadium is the loudest in the world, and anyone who has walked around Kansas City on Red Friday will know the love for the Chiefs runs deep.

So, yeah, that study seemed a bit off the mark.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mahomes and teammate Jeff Allen commented on the findings:

Wait what?!? Heck no https://t.co/mazHQB2emE — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 24, 2019

Here is a small sample of what Chiefs fans were saying:

LMAO



Whoever wrote this article has never been to Arrowhead — Jordan Payton (@LEGIQN) June 24, 2019

So I guess every other team in the NFL has fans that show up like 8 hours before the game in sub zero temps instead of 6? — David T (@JayhawkingChief) June 24, 2019

That is absolutely laughable. No fan base is more loyal and proud of their team. Not to mention this little thing we broke..twice, what was that again? Oh yeah a Guinness World Record. #DecibelUp — Becca Strobbe (@CoachStrobbe) June 25, 2019

We don’t have to spend a lot on merchandise because we don’t throw our old stuff away during tough years. Whole study is based on sales and social media — J Cole (@OldCaesar2) June 24, 2019

Can only assume it was written by someone who thinks Kansas City is the capital of Kansas. — Jason Fox (@jason_fox) June 24, 2019

Basically says in one of the last paragraphs the Chiefs smaller fan base hurts them in this formula. But if Mahomes becomes the Steph Curry of the NFL, that’ll change. So your logic is more bandwagon fans = a better fanbase? Nah fam. That ain’t it. — Andrew Spruill (@AnDREW_XPE) June 24, 2019

Heck, even fans of other teams bashed the study:

I’m a pats fan and this article is trash the AFC championship crowd was — 12thrice (@simplejack2525) June 24, 2019

I'm a lifelong cowboys fan and we are all over the country, but for the Chiefs to be ranked so low, this makes the whole stuff absurd. — Mark and Jan (@shermanthe4th) June 24, 2019