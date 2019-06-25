WHB’s Kevin Kietzman criticized locally, nationally for comment on Andy Reid’s family

Johnson County DA will not charge Tyreek Hill in battery, abuse investigation Weeks after authorities confirmed they were investigating two reports involving a child at the home of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the Johnson County District Attorney said Hill wouldn’t be charged. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Weeks after authorities confirmed they were investigating two reports involving a child at the home of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the Johnson County District Attorney said Hill wouldn’t be charged.

Sports radio host Kevin Kietzman planned to take Tuesday off from his show on WHB (810 AM), one day after his comments drew the ire of Chiefs fans and were reported on by multiple national media outlets.

While discussing suspended receiver Tyreek Hill, Kietzman mentioned coach Andy Reid’s family.





“Andy Reid does not have a great record of fixing players. He doesn’t. Discipline is not his thing,” Kietzman said during his 2-6 p.m. show Monday. “It did not work out particularly well in his family life and that needs to be added to this as we’re talking about the Chiefs. He wasn’t real great at that either. He’s had a lot of things go bad on him: family and players. He is not good at fixing people. He is not good at discipline. That is not his strength. His strength is designing football plays.”

Some interpreted that as Kietzman referring to Reid’s son Garrett, who died in 2012 at age 29 of an accidental heroin overdose. Chiefs offensive lineman Jeff Allen, USA Today, Sports Illustrated and Deadspin criticized Kietzman for his comments.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kietzman, who is an original investor in the station, told The Star he recorded a statement that was to be played at the beginning of Tuesday’s show, which will have Todd Leabo and Frank Boal filling in as hosts.

The comment about Reid went viral on Monday night and led to a backlash.

ESPN’s Louis Riddick posted on Twitter: “Whoever this clown is that said this, you are trash for referencing Andy Reid and his family and his son. You don’t ‘fix’ people ... To speak about another man’s child is out of bounds.”

As the outrage grew Monday night on Twitter, Kietzman explained he wasn’t talking about Garrett Reid.

“I never mentioned one word about the tragic death of Andy Reid’s son and quickly corrected a caller who did,” Kietzman posted on Twitter. “I was talking about the owner’s record of ‘fixing’ players, the team’s record and Andy’s record.”

Holy hat what’s going on here? I never mentioned one word about the tragic death of Andy Reid’s son and quickly corrected a caller who did. I was talking about the owner’s record of “fixing” players, the team’s record and Andy’s record. I was referencing the drug (1/3) — kevin kietzman (@kkwhb) June 25, 2019

addiction and convictions for dealing drugs. When they served time and Reid hired them to work for his football teams, it was no longer a private matter. But blaming a parent for the death of their child in these circumstances is unthinkable and reprehensible. Period. It (2/3) — kevin kietzman (@kkwhb) June 25, 2019

was NEVER mentioned or discussed and NEVER entered my mind. It makes me sad that somehow that’s what some of you thought I was saying. That would be despicable. (3/3) — kevin kietzman (@kkwhb) June 25, 2019

Kietzman told The Star that he was planning to read a statement on the air during his show on Tuesday afternoon. The Star also contacted station president Chad Boeger for comment.

Nevertheless, fans have started a petition asking for Kietzman’s removal from the station. Others have proposed fans call, text or email the station and express their displeasure.

The backlash on Twitter was immense. Here is a very small sample of what people were saying:

I lost a best friend just last week to suicide. I find this sickening. — SECsportsguy (@SECsportsguy11) June 25, 2019

I hope your own station fires you over this. Way over the line man. You blast people for their mistakes while ignoring your own. — Tystick (@ty_markle) June 25, 2019

Listen to your own broadcast. I lost my daughter and found this very offensive. Pretty much way over the line. Pretty sure Andy won’t comment on this due to his high class. — Steven Smith (@ssssssmitty) June 25, 2019

I agree with you on one point. It was absolutely despicable. Please resign immediately. — Megan Stumph-Turner (@kc_megs) June 25, 2019