Hurst leads Palm Beach over Florida 4-2

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Scott Hurst hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Palm Beach Cardinals beat the Florida Fire Frogs 4-2 on Tuesday.

Palm Beach started the scoring in the first inning when Hurst hit a two-run home run.

Trailing 4-1, the Fire Frogs cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Drew Lugbauer hit an RBI single, scoring Logan Brown.

Palm Beach right-hander Angel Rondon (5-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Philip Pfeifer (1-5) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing four runs and six hits over six innings.

Despite the loss, Florida is 3-1 against Palm Beach this season.