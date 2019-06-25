Way’s walk leads Mobile to 5-4 win over Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Bo Way drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning, leading the Mobile BayBears to a 5-4 win over the Birmingham Barons on Tuesday.

Jack Kruger scored on the play after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on a walk by Jhoan Urena.

Isaac Mattson (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Mauricio Cabrera (3-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.

For the Barons, Ti'Quan Forbes doubled twice.