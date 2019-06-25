Carter leads Monclova to 13-3 win over Oaxaca

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Chris Carter hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Acereros del Norte defeated the Guerreros de Oaxaca 13-3 on Tuesday.

Carter hit a solo shot in the third inning and then hit a two-run homer in the fifth, both off Ruddy Acosta. Ricky Rodriguez homered twice and singled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple in the win.

Monclova starter Romario Gil (4-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Acosta (3-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over four innings.

Julian Ornelas doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs for the Guerreros.

Monclova improved to 3-1 against Oaxaca this season.