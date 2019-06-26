Alarcon, Skender and Santana lead AZL Padres 2 in win

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Kelvin Alarcon had four hits, while Ethan Skender and Yeison Santana recorded three apiece as the AZL Padres 2 topped the AZL Angels 15-5 on Wednesday. The AZL Padres 2 swept the short two-game series with the win.

Alarcon singled four times, driving home three runs and scoring a couple. Skender tripled and singled twice, scoring two runs.

AZL Padres 2 scored in six different innings in the victory, including the first, when it scored six runs, including a two-run triple by Santana.

Luis Eusebio (1-0) got the win in relief while AZL Angels starter Keith Rogalla (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

AZL Padres 2 took advantage of some erratic AZL Angels pitching, drawing a season-high nine walks in its victory.

In the losing effort, the AZL Angels recorded a season-high four extra base hits. Raider Uceta doubled and singled twice for the AZL Angels. Trent Deveaux homered and singled, scoring two runs.