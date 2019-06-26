Sports
Nishioka’s single leads Salem to 4-2 win over Fayetteville
SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Tanner Nishioka hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Salem Red Sox to a 4-2 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Wednesday.
The single by Nishioka started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Red Sox a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Korby Batesole and Keith Curcio hit sacrifice flies.
In the top of the ninth, Fayetteville cut into the deficit on a double by Chandler Taylor that scored Marty Costes.
Hunter Smith (1-4) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Chad Donato (3-8) took the loss in the Carolina League game.
For the Woodpeckers, J.J. Matijevic doubled and singled.
