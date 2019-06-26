Eusebio leads Bristol to 11-6 win over Elizabethton

ELIZABETHON, Tenn. (AP) -- Jean Eusebio singled twice, as the Bristol Pirates exploded for a season-high in runs in an 11-6 win over the Elizabethton Twins on Wednesday.

Bristol batted around in the first inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring four runs, including a two-run double by Francisco Acuna and an RBI single by Chase Murray.

Trailing 8-4, the Twins cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Albee Weiss hit a two-run home run.

The Pirates later added two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth. In the seventh, Josh Bissonette and Eli Wilson both drove in a run, while Jesus Valdez drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Ernny Ordonez in the eighth.

Trey McGough (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Elizabethton starter Ryley Widell (0-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Bristol took advantage of some erratic Elizabethton pitching, drawing a season-high eight walks in its victory.

Spencer Steer doubled twice and singled twice, driving in three runs for the Twins.