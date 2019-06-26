Givin leads AZL Padres 1 to 8-2 win over AZL Brewers Blue

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Chris Givin had three hits and three RBI as the AZL Padres 1 defeated the AZL Brewers Blue 8-2 on Thursday.

Trailing 1-0 in the third, AZL Brewers Blue tied it up when Orveo Saint scored when a runner was caught stealing.

Leading 3-2, the AZL Padres 1 extended their lead in the seventh inning when Givin hit a two-run single and then scored on a double by Hudson Head.

Martin Carrasco (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while AZL Brewers Blue starter Moises Ruiz (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.