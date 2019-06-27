Sports
Taylor leads AZL Cubs 1 to 14-7 win over AZL Reds
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Zac Taylor hit three home runs and drove in five runs, as the AZL Cubs 1 defeated the AZL Reds 14-7 on Thursday.
Taylor hit a solo shot in the fourth, a two-run shot in the seventh and a solo shot in the ninth. Ezequiel Pagan singled twice, scoring three runs in the win.
Brandon Hughes (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Jacques Pucheu (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
Luis Lopez was a double short of the cycle, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the AZL Reds.
