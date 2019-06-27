Sports
Cubs to add Kimbrel to major league roster Thursday
Craig Kimbrel will be added to the Chicago Cubs' roster Thursday before their series finale against Atlanta at Wrigley Field.
The team made the announcement following Wednesday night's 5-3 loss to the Braves.
Kimbrel, a seven-time All-Star closer, completed his minor league assignment Tuesday and traveled to Chicago on Wednesday. He pitched in four games for Triple-A Iowa, allowing one run and two hits in 3 2/3 innings. The right-hander worked a clean ninth with two strikeouts Tuesday in Iowa's 5-1 win over Omaha, throwing 16 pitches.
Kimbrel and the Cubs finalized a $43 million, three-year contract on June 7. The 31-year-old reliever has 333 career saves, including 42 last season for World Series champion Boston.
To make room on the 25-man roster, right-hander Tony Barnette was optioned to Iowa.
Comments